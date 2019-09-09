Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has said its soldiers in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-East have killed scores of terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition from them in Borno State.

Director, army public relations, Sagir Musa, said the terrorists met their end in Gworege village, Dikwa Local Government Area, Borno State.

Musa, said troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp, Dikwa, working with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, vigilance groups and hunters, conducted successful raids and clearance operations in Gworege community to clear the village of terrorists in the area.

He said: “Following credible information from the locals about the presence of terrorists at Gworege village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, troops of 22 Brigade/Super Camp Dikwa, in conjunction with the Civilian JTF, local vigilantes and hunters, conducted a successful raid and clearance operations to Gworege community to clear the village of the crouching terrorists reportedly hibernating in the area.

“The terrorists engaged the troops in a firefight, but had to flee as a result of superior fire power from the troops. Consequently, troops cordoned and searched the village and recovered the following: six AK47 rifles, 66 x 7.62 mm ammunition.After the fight, no soldier was killed, wounded or missing in action. Unfortunately, a hunter was wounded and he is receiving treatment at the 22 Brigade Medical Centre in Dikwa, he has been stabilised and he is fast recovering. Many terrorists reportedly met their Waterloo during the encounter, while others escaped with various degrees of injuries.”