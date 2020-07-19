Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Troops of operations Sahel Sanity fighting to rid banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in North West have killed 17 bandits, loses one officer, two soldiers in Zamfara and Katsina states.

This was contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brigadier Bernard Onyeuko.

He said on 18th July, troops of Combat Team 1, Operation Sahel Sanity with the support of Air Task Force advanced and captured one of the notorious armed bandits strongholds located deep in the forest in Jibia local government Area, Katsina State known as Dangote Camp where 17 bandits were neutralized while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Regrettably, one brave officer and two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while four other soldiers were wounded in action,” he said.

Onyeuko said the wounded soldiers are currently responding positively to treatment in a military medical facility.

He added that on 18th July, troops conducting fighting patrol along Faskari – Sheme – Dandume Road in Katsina State, arrested five suspected bandits including one female.

Onyeuko said earlier on 17th July, troops following a tip off that bandits invaded Kuka Uku Village in Batsari local government area, Katsina State and kidnapped a 16 year old Miss Hadiza Sani, promptly mobilized to the area which made bandits to abandoned the victim and flee.

“Similarly, on 17 July 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bagega in Anka local government area, Zamfara state rescued another kidnapped victim, a 10 year old girl, following an alarm by her mother that two bandits on motorcycle kidnapped the victim while they were fetching firewood around Bagega – Tudurki Forest,” he said.

Onyeuko said all the rescued victims have been united with their families.

He listed some of the recovered arms to include six AK 47 Rifles, three Dane guns, two AK 47 Rifle magazines, 180 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and 7 motorcycles.