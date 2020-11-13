Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity has killed a bandit and rescued two teenage girls in Zamfara and Katsina states in the fight to rid the northwest of banditry and other nefarious activities.

A statement by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko said the

troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have intensified the tempo of offensive operation within the theatre and have continue to record more successes against the bandits.

Onyeuko said on 12th November, troops while on patrol patrol along the fringes of Dajin Wuta Forest in Katsina state engaged motorcycle riding bandits resulting in the death of one bandits and several others injured.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, one bandit was neutralized and one AK-47 rifle loaded with 27 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition was captured,” he said.

Onyeuko added that on 11th November, troops deployed at Angwan Doka, during a clearance operation rescued 2 teenage girls at Munhaye village in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo were kidnapped by suspected bandits at Dan Aji village in Faskari local government area of Katsina State,” he said.