Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Troops of Operation Hadari Daji (OPHD) has again killed over 40 bandits and arrested 7 notorious bandits in series of operations in Zamfara state.

A statement by the acting Force Information Officer, lieutenant Abayomi Oni- Orisan said on 30th June, the Air Component of OPHD while conducting intensive bomb runs at several identified bandits’ camps in Dumburum forest where scores of bandits were neutralized, 10 bandits fleeing from the forest were killed by ground troops deployed in Blocking Positions around the General Area.

The acting Force Information Officer, said, on 2nd July, the Air Component of OPHD effectively neutralized 20 armed bandits at a location close to Munhaye town about 15km from Katsina state.

Oni-Orisan said on the same day over 10 bandits were also killed when the ground troops came in contact with heavily armed bandits at Bawan-Daji General Area in Anka Local Government Area.