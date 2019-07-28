Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of the military spike operation code-named ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’ (OPWS) have arrested 10 suspects for armed banditry and kidnapping in Benue and Nasarawa States.

Parading eight of the suspects before newsmen at the OPWS headquarters in Makurdi on Saturday, Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini said five suspects were arrested in Toto and Awe Local Government areas of Nasarawa State while five others were arrested in Benue State.

Yekini stated further that one of the suspects was shot dead during an exchange of fire with troops at Zaki-Biam in Ukum local government area of Benue State while an AK-47 rifle was recovered from him.

He explained further that three out of the 4 other suspects arrested in Zaki Biam were linked with the wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’ while another suspect was nabbed in Tomata area of the state with a locally made rifle fabricated to fire 5.56mm ammunition which is standard ammunition for assault rifles.