Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters Coordinator Defence said the Air Component of Operation GAMA AIKI have successfully dislodged the activities of armed bandits and arrested two foreigners at Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, in a statement said: “Strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation GAMA AIKI at Kasuwan Ango Community in Mariga LGA of Niger State have resulted in the disruption of the activities of a group of armed bandits operating in the area. The successful air operations were conducted on the night of June 28 and early hours of June 29 sequel to credible intelligence indicating that some armed bandits in black attire were seen on the move with a large number of rustled cattle in the area.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched a helicopter gunship to engage the bandits in multiple waves of attack leading to the neutralization of some of the bandits, while a few escaped with gunshot wounds. Two of the escaping bandits, who happened to be foreigners, were later apprehended.

“While commending the Operation GAMA AIKI Air Component for their dedication and professionalism, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate the restoration of peace and security to all affected parts of the Country”.