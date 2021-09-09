From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that counterterrorism troops in the North East have arrested a ‘high profile Boko Haram member’ and raided one of the terror group’s logistics bases used for the production of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) materials in Damboa and Gashua in Borno and Yobe States, respectively.

According to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the successful actions were a consequence of ‘robust operations’ by Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) troops.

Gen Nwachukwu said in a statement that soldiers have also recovered a total of 281 bags of Urea from market warehouses and arrested two notorious Boko Haram distributors.

The Army statement reads:

