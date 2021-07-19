From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army headquarters in Abuja has said that counter-insurgency troops in the North East have arrested Boko Haram informants and logistics suppliers in Borno State. The soldiers came in contact with the suspects while on a cordon and search operation in the area.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, who made this known on Monday, said the suspects confessed to providing the terrorists with information on troop movements, locations, deployments, strength, the calibre of weapons and other activities.

They also confessed to have been supplying the terrorists with basic logistics like Petroleum Oil and Lubricant (POL), drugs, mosquito nets, kola nuts, recharge cards and food items.

He said the soldiers also arrested 26 suspected members of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) comprising eleven males, five females and twelve children who surrendered to troops along with their families while fleeing their hideouts following continuous bombardment by troops.

Gen Nwachukwu listed weapons recovered from the terrorists during the operations to include 27 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, 3 AK 47 rifle magazines and one black fragmental Jacket.

The statement reads:

