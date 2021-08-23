From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNHTF) have reportedly neutralised four Boko Haram, recovering arms in an ambush around the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.

Spokesman of the MNJT Col Mohammed Dole said in a statement that troops of Sector 3 Monguno were ambushed by Boko Haram while on routine clearance operation at Gambari axis, a remote area in the northern part of Borno

‘The ambush was successfully repelled and the troops charged through. During the encounter, Four (4) insurgents were neutralised while many fled with multiple gunshots wounds,’ Col Dole said.

He said a soldier was wounded in the ambush while troops recovered three assault rifles (AK-47), 10 pieces of 7.62mm special rounds, one magazine and assorted drugs among others.

He said troops responded to the insurgents firing was motivated by the charge of the field commander during a recent visit to sector 3 of the regional forces at Monguno, a town some 135 kilometres to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.