Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of the Military spike operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have neutralized one Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu, a popular militia leader terrorizing the Zone A axis of Benue State.

According to a statement released by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, Orjondu was neutralized during a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway.

“In a special commando operation, a combined team of Operation WHIRL STROKE Tracking Team and Special Forces troops of Sector 2 deployed in Zaki Biam carried out a raid operation on a criminal hideout off Zaki Biam and Katsina-Ala highway.

“The operation led to the neutralization of Terugwa Igbagwa alias Orjondu. It would be recalled that Orjondu is the second most wanted criminal kingpin next to Gana (Terwase Akwaza) in Benue State.

Enenche added that Orjondu was responsible for kidnapping, armed robbery, assassination, gun running and other criminal activities around Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo LGA’s for many years.

He listed items recovered from Orjondu to include One AK 47 Rifle, One locally made Rifle, One AK 47 magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special and some charms.

“The Military High Command congratulates Operation Whirl Stroke for their exploits in recent times,” Enenche said.