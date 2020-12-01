Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna Government, yesterday, disclosed that military troops have overpowered bandits operating on Kaduna-Abuja-Zaria highways and rescued 39 kidnapped victims as well as 69 rustled cattle from the bandits.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who stated this in a statement, said the government received feedback from military on security operations in different locations in the state.

“According to the latest report, the military thwarted armed bandits on Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria roads in the wee hours of Sunday and early hours of yesterday respectively.

“At Kwanar Tsintsiya axis of Kaduna-Zaria road, Igabi Local Government Area, 4 Battalion Nigerian Army troops overpowered armed bandits that were shooting at motorists plying the route.

“One of the bandits was neutralised while several escaped with bullet wounds. Furthermore, the troops rescued 39 persons travelling to Onitsha from Sokoto. The troops are still trailing the bandits to areas said to be their enclave.

“The troops also responded to distress calls about bandits attacking and rustling in the same area. On arriving the location, the troops recovered 69 cattle while one of the armed bandits was neutralised.

“On the Kaduna-Abuja road, bandits advancing towards the Audu-Jungom axis in Chikun Local Government Arae on Sunday were repelled by troops.

“The bandits were pursued to Ungwan Tuta from where the troops lost contact with the bandits, they were denied freedom of action as they could not carry out their nefarious act.

“In the early hours of yesterday, troops successfully dislodged armed bandits on Kaduna-Abuja road. However, a stray bullet fired by the criminals hit a driver and passenger.

“Similarly, troops responded to a road accident involving a truck conveying cattle and a commercial vehicle near Alheri camp on the Kaduna-Abuja road. They evacuated the injured passengers to hospital under the supervision of Federal Road Safety Commission, and sadly one of the passengers died.

“The troops also rescued some passengers kidnapped by bandits on Sunday at about 7pm on the Kaduna-Kachia road in Kachia Local Government Area.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has commended troops for the operations against the criminal bandits. He commiserates with families that lost their loved ones and wishes those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“The Kaduna State government will continue to keep citizens informed of the security situation,” the government said in the statement.