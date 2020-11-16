The Defence Headquarters said the troops of Operation Fire Ball have overrun some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) makers in the North East.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. He said that the troops operating under Operation Lafiya Dole have continued aggressive clearance operations to identified terrorists’ enclaves.

Onyeuko said the troops on November 11 embarked on an aggressive fighting patrol to clear Boko Haram elements in their hideout in Ladantar village in Borno following a credible intelligence. He said the troops subsequently engaged the terrorists with an overwhelming firepower.