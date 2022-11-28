From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have rescued nine kidnapped victims during patrols to suspected bandits’ hideouts in Kaso community, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The Troops also recovered 90 cows abandoned by fleeing bandits.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the state commissioner of Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

The statement said, “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity rescued nine kidnapped persons during fighting patrols to suspected bandit hideouts in Kaso, Chikun LGA.

‘According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops engaged bandits on the Tantatu high ground, as the bandits abandoned their camp fled further into the forest.

“The troops searched the camp and rescued nine kidnapped persons.

“Initial debriefing of the rescued victims revealed that they had all been kidnapped around the Gurara Dam area.

‘The troops also recovered 90 cattle left behind by the fleeing bandits. The animals will be handed over to the Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority for proper identification.

“Further clearance patrols to Bawa Rikasa hill led to the recovery of four motorcycles belonging to the bandits.

“The nine rescued persons will undergo further debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families. Fighting patrols will continue in the general area”.