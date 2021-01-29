SOLDIERS of Operation TURA TAKAIBAN- GO have recovered materials used for making Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and several arms and ammunition from terrorists and other criminal groups disturbing the peace in Borno State.

The soldiers also killed five of the terror- ists while several others escaped with gunshot wounds during an aggressive patrol at Abbaga- jiri and Dusula towns in Damboa Local Govern- ment Area. The troops from 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade engaged the terrorists with

superior firepower, resulting in high casualty on the terrorists. In the aftermath of the encoun- ter, five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while a few others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds. Equipment captured from them included one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy (PKT) gun, three AK47 rifles, four extra AK47 rifles, magazines and a vulcanizing machine.

Other items captured and destroyed included foodstuffs, some IED-making materials and the criminals’ hideouts and clothing.