Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of the joint military strike operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have repelled attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on three villages in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered from a local, who simply gave his name as Jonah, that the attackers had invaded three villages including Torkula, Kponko and Kaseyo all in Mbadwem Council Ward of Guma on Saturday.

The Fulani invaders were said to have stormed the villages and started shooting sporadically in all direction, killing people and injuring others in the process even as locals scampered for safety.

Although Jonah put the figure of death in the attack at 12, another local, Tersoo Philip said one person died during the attack while two others who were injured during the attack later died at the hospital bringing the total number of death to three.

Tersoo disclosed that as soon as troops of the OPWS heard about the attack, they swiftly went on the trail of the invaders and sighted them far in the bush.

Tersoo said there was a fierce exchange of gunfire between the troops of the OPWS and the armed herdsmen during which five of the herdsmen were killed with no casualty on the side of the troops.

The troops were also said to have recovered three weapons from the attackers.

When contacted, the Force Commander of OPWS, Maj Gen Adeyemi Yekini, declined to comment on the attack but referred our reporter to the Defense Head Quarters (DHQ) Information Department.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack but said the Command was yet to ascertain the number of casualties at the time of this report.