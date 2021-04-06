troops of the Nigerian Army’s 192 battalion in Gwoza, Borno State, have killed about 12 suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The insurgents had, on Sunday, in the middle of the night, attempted to attack the troops’ base.

Sources told newsmen that the soldiers engaged the insurgents in a gunfight.

“The Tango 9 troops responded rapidly, engaged the terrorists with high volume of fire power and instantly neutralised seven of them on the spot and forcing the terrorists to retreat.

“Also, after exploring the general area with heavy firing as well as engaging them through the mountains with mortar bombs, five additional terrorists were discovered dead.

“The troops also recovered 10 AK 47 rifles, one anti-aircraft gun and one motorcycle as well as several other items,” a source said.

Mohammed Yerima, army spokesperson, could not be reached for comment.