The Nigerian Army on Thursday said its troops had successfully repelled attacks coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents at Gajiram community in Ngazai Local Government Area of Borno.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, said in a statement that the troops killed several insurgents and recovered weapons when the terrorists tried to infiltrate the community on Tuesday.

“Troops of Operation LAfIYA DOLE deployed in the Forward Operational Base at Gajiram, fiercely countered a group of Boko Haram terrorists, who made frantic attempts to infiltrate the community on Tuesday Jan. 15, 2019.

“The terrorists want to take advantage of the cover of darkness to attack the town. They met with prompt response of the vigilant troops, who fiercely engages them in combat, killing several of the insurgents,” he said.

Nwachukwu said that the troops also recovered one Ak-47 rifle, two Ak-47 Magazines, one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube, three Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bombs, four Bomb Chargers and Light Machine Gun belt links.

The army spokesman said the gallant troops were on the pursuit of the terrorists who fled the scene of the encounter.

NAN