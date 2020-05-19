Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said soldiers fighting the counter insurgency war in the North East have killed 20 members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), terrorists group at Baga town.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known, said the terrorists armed with heavy fight equipment were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga area when they were intercepted by the soldiers.

He said nine soldiers were wounded during the operation and have been evacuated to the Sector 3 hospital for medical attention.

Enenche said: “In a decisive intercept offensive operation, troops of 130 Battalion with the support of Army Super Camp Baga, had a fierce encounter at the North West of Baga town with BHT/ISWAP criminals on May 17, 2020.

“The criminals armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga, when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming fire power, killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals, captured six AK-47 rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

“However, nine of our gallant soldiers were wounded in action with no loss of life. They were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.

“The Chief of Army Staff commends the gallant troops for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.”