From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Troops, yesterday, rescued 13 persons kidnapped by bandits in Gwagwada, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the 13 persons, originally from Dutse, went to work at Tanadi Farm, located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada, Chikun when they were attacked by the bandits and abducted.

“Troops on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and there engaged them in a gun duel.” He gave their names as Kenneth Yusuf, Izra Ali, Josiah Luka, Istifanus Suman, Helen Ibrahim, Justina Gofwen, Ibrahim Madaki, Biyaya Yusuf, Sani Bello, Lucy Dada, Anayi Ezekiel, Benjiman Daniel and Musa Usman.

Aruwan said after the operations, the troops discovered that the bandits had killed two volunteers before their arrival. The two deceased were identified as Ezekiel Iliya and Nasara Yohanna. The bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and commended them warmly for the successful rescue operation. He also commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The governor also extended his sympathy to the leadership and members of the razed church over the unfortunate attack, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage.”