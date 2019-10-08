The Nigerian Army said three civilians kidnapped by the Boko Haram insurgents have been rescued at Firgi village in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the operations media coordinator, said the troops safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted on Bitta-Yamteke road in Borno, by the terrorists.

He said: “The victims were rescued after the troops acted on information, blocked and engaged the terrorists in a fierce fire fight.”

He confirmed that a truck loaded with grains was recovered from the terrorists, who fled in disarray.

“The troops are still on the trail of the criminals. The victims have been escorted safely back to their destination. Troops will continue to dominate the area and deny the criminal elements freedom of action within the entire theatre of operation,” he said.

Iliyasu further said that troops also raided hideouts of some identified kidnap kingpins in Obio/Akpor, Tai and Gokana local government areas of Rivers State and arrested four high profile suspects. He added that the suspects have been on the wanted list.

“The suspects are currently undergoing interrogations and will soon be handed over to the appropriate security agency for prosecution.”