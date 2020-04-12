Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade of the Ngerian Army, under Operation Whirl Stroke, on Saturday, rescued seven kidnapped victims after an encounter with bandits at Dogon Gona Forest area of Niger State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, stated yesterday in Abuja , that the troops rescued the victims while on a mop-up operation within the area.

He said the victims were abandoned by the bandits after a fierce gun battle. He said that the victims were allegedly kidnapped on March 27 and taken to an unknown destination.

“Following interrogation after a successful rescue operation, the village head of Madaki confirmed that the victims were natives of Roro Village of Shiroro Local Government Area. The victims would soon be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further necessary actions.

“In a related development, troops of 31 Artillery Brigade on April 11, engaged bandits in a gun duel at Kontokoro Village while on clearance operation,” he said.

According to Enenche, the operation led to the neutralisation of several bandits, while some escaped with gunshot wounds. He said the nation’s armed forces would continue to solicit for timely and credible information from the public for the enhancement of its operations.