From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Eight victims who were reportedly kidnapped by some suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Guma local government area of Benue State have been rescued.

According to a statement signed by Governor Samuel Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur and made available to newsmen on Sunday, the rescued victims all hail from Agasha Town in Guma LGA.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Ikyur who noted that the victims were abducted from their farms on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, explained that they were however rescued by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Saturday.

“As the fight against criminality intensifies in Benue State, troops from Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, Saturday, February 19th, 2022 made a huge breakthrough when they rescued 8 persons from kidnappers den.

“The rescued locals who hail from Agasha town in Guma local government area were kidnapped on their farms by herdsmen on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

“They had spent over three days with their abductors before their rescue,” Ikyur said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He disclosed further that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Lt. Col Paul Hemba (rtd) had already briefed the Governor on the successful rescue operation.

The CPS further stated that there was an exchange of gunfire when the OPWS troops made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor but that the troops over powered them.

He maintained that the superior fire power of the soldiers overwhelmed the kidnappers who fled in disarray, leaving behind the kidnapped victims.

Ikyur gave the names of those victims who were rescued by the soldiers to include Philip Akpage, 56yr-old, Aondokula Ijah, 30; Mrs Kwadoo Takada, 60; Mrs Kwakuma Asongu, 55; Mrs Agnes Ornguze, 54; Mrs Yanguchan Tiv, 45; Mrs Kwadoo Mtomga, 45 and Mrs Mnembe Terlumum, 30.

The statement added that the victims have since been reunited with their families.