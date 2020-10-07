Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Members of the Nigerian Army special squad, Operation Sahel Sanity, fighting banditry, cattle rustling in parts of the North-West have rescued four kidnapped victims from Giruwa village of Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to an Army press statement on Tuesday, the rescue followed artillery bombardments on suspected bandits’ location at Unguwan-Doka village.

The statement signed by the acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said that troops killed four bandits in the process while unspecified number of them fled into the forest.

According to the statement, “preliminary investigation revealed that the victims have been in captivity for 12 days. All rescued victims have been reunited with their families amidst cheers and praises.