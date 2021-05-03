From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven have rescued a kidnapped student of Kings College Gana Ropp, in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The student, Kelvin Eze, who was kidnapped by bandits, on Thursday, April 28, 2021, was rescued by the troops four days after.

Media Officer of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Shittu Ibrahim, in a statement, said the rescue was achieved through sustained search by the troops without payment of ransom.

“Troops of the Operation Safe Haven, on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at about 0835pm, rescued a kidnapped student of Kings College Gana Ropp Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Mr Kelvin Eze, who was kidnapped by bandits on April 28, 2021.

“This was achieved through the sustained search and rescue operation by the troops, without payment of ransom. The rescued student, who is hale and hearty, has since been reunited with other students in the college.”

He noted that the timely intervention of security personnel, during the incident, forced the bandits to abandon other abductees.

The Command reassured citizens within their area of operation of their safety, and urged them to report, promptly, any suspicious activities.

“We want to reassure law abiding citizens of their safety and our determination to bring lasting peace across the Joint Operational Areas, therefore, we solicit further support and cooperation of the general public.”