From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of the Operation Safe Haven have rescued a kidnapped student of Kings College Gana Ropp in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Student, Mr. Kelvin Eze, who was kidnapped by bandits on Thursday 28 April, 2021 was rescued by the troops four days after.

In a statement signed by Media Officer of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Shittu Ibrahim said the rescue was achieved through sustained search and rescue operation by the troops without payment of ransom.

“Troops of the Operation SAFE HAVEN on Saturday, 1 May 2021 at about 0835pm rescued a kidnapped Student of Kings College Gana Ropp Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, Mr Kelvin Eze who was kidnapped by bandits on 28 April 2021.

“This was achieved through the sustained search and rescue operation by the troops, without payment of ransom. The rescued Student who is hale and hearty has since been reunited with other Students in the College.”

He noted that the timely intervention of security personnel during the incident forced the bandits to abandon other abductees.

The Command reassured citizens within their area of operation of their safety and urged them to report promptly any suspicious activities.

“We want to reassure law abiding citizens of their safety and its determination to bring the lasting peace across its Joint Operational Areas, therefore solicits for further support and cooperation of the general public.”