From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, concluded his two-day tour of Army formations in Katsina State on Friday vowing that troops would rid the north of bandits terrorising residents in the area.

“The essence of my visit is to reinvigorate our operations and strengthen them to ensure that the troops take the fight to the enclaves of these criminals and destroy them,” the COAS told reporters at the Fort Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operating Base, Daura.

According to him, “that is what we are doing and this is what we will continue to do.

“For every place I visited, my message is that we must carry the battle to the enemies’ enclaves both here in the North-West and in the North-East where we are conducting them.

“This is being done in synergy with other services and other security agencies and indeed other stakeholders.

“We are all partners and together with this synergy, we will achieve result like we have vowed to take the war to the bandits in the North West region of Nigeria, and dislodge them from their enclaves.”

He said that there were certain challenges noting however that all efforts are being deployed to effectively tackle current security issues in the country.

