From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced that counterinsurgency troops in the northeast have foiled an attempted terror attack by Boko Haram on Rann Town, in Kala Balge, Borno State.

The soldiers of Operation Hadin Kai are reported to have engaged the terrorists in a fierce firefight that lasted about one hour.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, who made this known on Monday, said many of the terrorists were wounded, with troops recovering several weapons and ammunition.

Yerima said in a statement that ‘Nigerian Army troops of the newly reinvigorated Operation Hadin Kai successfully thwarted Boko Haram Terrorist’s attempt to infiltrate into Rann Town, the capital of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State on 1 May 2021. The terrorists in their numbers attempted to disrupt the peace that has been enjoyed by the border town but were met with stiff resistance as the troops in the area took them on a fierce fire fight which lasted about an hour. The terrorists withdrew in disarray with a large number of them suffering fatal injuries leaving behind several weapons and ammunition including anti aircraft gun barrel, AK-47 rifle, hand held communication radio and different calibres of ammunition.

‘In a related development, on 2 May 2021, another band of Boko Haram Terrorists on a criminal mission attacked Ajiri town of Konduga LGA of Borno State. The terrorists having reached part of the town initially burnt 9 houses and killed some innocent residents before they were engaged by the troops deployed in the area. The retreating terrorists went away with various degrees of gun shot injuries while the gallant troops are on their chase. Unfortunately however, 2 personnel paid the supreme price in the resulting encounter.

‘The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended the troops for their resilience and determination to keep their areas free of terrorists activities. He further charged them to sustain the renewed vigour in discharging their duties.’