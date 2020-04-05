Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai has extolled the performance of the removed Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi for turning the heat against Boko Haram.

Buratai while speaking at a dinner he organised for the outgone Theatre Commander in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, yesterday, said the redeployed commander used his tremendous understanding of the environment in the northeast to achieve success.

“He came at a period when virtually most of the FOB (Forward Operational Base) were fallen but his coming into the theatre as commander was a turning point in our counter-terrorism operation in the northeast,” he said.

He maintained that the leadership style of the former commander gave a new phase to the operation against Boko Haram. He commended the former commander for always leading troops to the battlefields.

He said the military may require the services of the ex-commander at the theatre even as he charged him to put his experience in a memoir for junior officers to learn about the commanding such operation.

Major General Adeniyi while reacting, thanked the army chief for the opportunity given him to serve.

He said he has read series of media reports about his redeployment but maintained the reports did not reflect true position.

“I’m happy with the COAS and I know he is also happy with my performance.

“All the insinuation about my redeployment are just figment of imagination by those who do not understand how military does things,” he stated.

General Adeniyi was the seventh Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole.

He was redeployed to the Army Resource Centre as a senior research fellow.