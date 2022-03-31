Watford defender, William Troost-Ekong has apologised to Nigerians, on behalf of his Nigerian teammates after the Super Eagles failed to gain qualification to the Qatar World Cup.

Despite scoring from the penalty spot, Troost-Ekong ended up on the losing side, with Ghana qualifying due to the away goals rule.

In a post on Instagram after the match, the centre back described the result as “a bitter pill to swallow”.

“To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket,” said Troost-Ekong.

“Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be.

“First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.

“We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen and of course the Minister.