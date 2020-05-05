The global pandemic has struck Norwegian side, FK Haugesund, but Nigerian defender, William Troost-Ekong has offered a helping hand to his former employers.

Super Eagles vice-captain, Troost-Ekong donated 2,000 Euros to Eliteserien club, FKH to ease some of the financial worries they are facing amidst the worst public health crisis in modern history.

The Udinese centre-back joined Haugesund in July 2015 on loan from Belgian side, Gent, spending a memorable 18 months at the Haugesund Stadion in Rogaland.

Thirty-seven league appearances during those formative years helped Troost-Ekong secured a place in Nigeria’s team to 2016 Rio Olympics from where he returned with a bronze medal.

Those happy times appeared so far in the past now with football on hold in most parts of the world in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The disease had already claimed about 250,000 lives globally, with over 3 million people infected.

Almost as badly as the global health concerns are, the economic implications for countries and organizations, with football clubs bracing up for the corresponding hit on their finances going forward.

FK Haugesund is already one of those feeling the weight of these challenging times, with the Norwegian side having to release many of its playing and non-playing staff.

Troost-Ekong was touched when he heard of his former club’s woes, and he didn’t hesitate to send them cash gift and a signed Udinese suit that they could auction off.

“FKH means a lot to me. I really enjoyed my time there. It was an important period in my career,” the 26-year-old defender told TV2.

“I wanted to give something back. After talking to some people around the club and hearing about the situation that the players and coaches have gotten into, the money gift was the first thing that struck me.

“If everyone can help a little in these difficult times, it can mean a lot.”

The Nigerian international left Haugesund for Turkish side, Bursaspor before signing for Serie A club, Udinese in 2018.