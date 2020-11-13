SUPER Eagles assistant captain, William Troost- Ekong has revealed that he will consider his future at Championship side, Wat- ford, after the end of the 2020-2021 season, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

The Tottenham Hotspur Academy product surprisingly swapped a European Top Five League club, Udinese, for a second tier team in the summer transfer window, penning a five-year deal that will keep him at Vicarage Road until June 2025, if the two parties honour the agreement.