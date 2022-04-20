Nigeria captain, William Troost-Ekong believes two friendlies against World Cup-bound sides, Mexico and Ecuador, in the United States, will help in their rebuilding process.

The Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after being eliminated by fierce West African rivals, Ghana sparked stadium unrest and led to the ousting of the coaching crew led by Austin Eguavoen.

The under-fire Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has quickly arranged for the team to face Mexico and Ecuador in friendlies on May 28 in Texas and June 2 in New Jersey respectively.

“It’s good to have these two fantastic friendlies. Obviously, we are still recovering from missing out on the World Cup,” Watford’s Troost-Ekong told BBC Sport Africa.

“It’s good to play against two top football countries because they are the kind of opposition we would’ve liked to play in preparation for Qatar.

“Anyway, we still have a chance to gain that experience. We are looking forward to it and we are happy to play these quality friendly games and looking forward to starting a new campaign to truly put the World Cup behind us as the Nations Cup is our only focus for now.”