William Troost-Ekong has been ruled out of the clash against Sao Tome and Principe clash after picking a groin injury against the Leone Stars.

Ekong had picked the injury when he outstretched his leg to foil a dangerous Sierra Leone attack. He fell instantly on and left the ball midway before being stretchered off.

The Watford star was involved in the first three games under Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro and had proven to be an important player early on in the former coach’s reign.

Other players in the team to take Ekong’s place are Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Chidozie Awaziem and others.

Players who can also do some work in the team are Calvin Bassey who can also play as a left center-back.

Ekong is being assessed currently to know the extent of his injury and will undergo further checks.

