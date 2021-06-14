William Troost-Ekong is the latest Super Eagles star to send his love and prayers to Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen collapsed just before half time in Denmark’s Euro 2020 encounter against Iceland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday evening.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was given CPR, while a defibrillator was also used before he was taken off the pitch with his teammates surrounding him.

The match was suspended, but it resumed later at the request of both the Danish and Finnish players after it was confirmed that Eriksen is stable and conscious.

Following the incident, the football world sent their love and prayers to the 29-year-old. Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo reacted to the news by sending his prayers and love.

His compatriot, Ekong, has also followed suit by sending his good wishes to Eriksen and his family.

The Watford defender posted a picture of Eriksen on Instagram with a praying emoji.

Meanwhile, the Danish FA has released another statement this morning, confirming Eriksen is stable and has spoken to his family while also thanking the football community for their love.