Udinese defender, William Troost-Ekong resides in Italy, the European nation most hit by the wide-spreading pandemic, but he has assured that his health is in perfect condition.

The Super Eagles centre-back revealed that he is free of the dreaded coronavirus despite being among those under lockdown in Italy.

Although China has higher confirmed cases, more people had died from the disease in Italy.

As of Monday, 6,077 people had died from the disease in the country, which had recorded 63,927 confirmed cases.

The Italian government imposed a nationwide lockdown on 10 March. The measures stopped people from leaving their homes except to go to work, or to shop for food or other necessities.

Troost-Ekong had, however, sent a message of hope and well wishes to fans and health workers in the line of duty against the deadly outbreak.

“Hi guys, I hope you are all well and that you stay at home. I am fine; I am. I train every day at home. I want to wish all those who work daily to treat the sick a lot of strength. We are with you, see you soon,” the former Haugesund defender said in a video posted on Udinese verified Twitter account.

The 26-year-old defender had appeared in 23 Serie A matches for Udinese this campaign before the Italian top-flight was suspended due to the coronavirus epidemic.