Super Eagles stand-in captain Williams Troost-Ekong has applauded goalkeeper Maduka Okoye for showing top qualities that have elevated him to be the national team’s number one shot-stopper.

Okoye only made his international debut in October 2019, coming on for the injured Francis Uzoho during a friendly against Brazil in Singapore.

At the time, he was the third-choice goalie behind Uzoho, who kept goal for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, and Daniel Akpeyi, who saw more minutes of action as the Eagles claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Dusseldorf-born gloveman has since grown from strength to strength, becoming Sparta Rotterdam’s first-team goalkeeper before earning a multi-million euro move to Watford late last year.