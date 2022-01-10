Nigeria national team, vice captain, William Troost-Ekong, admits Mohammed Salah is in the form of his life and hopes the Super Eagles see the better of him and his teammates on Tuesday.

Super Eagles and Pharaohs of Egypt will clash in Group D of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria was placed in a tough Group D alongside Guinea-Bissau, Sudan and seven-time African champions Egypt.

Their first match will be on January 11 against the Pharaohs, who will be led by Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah.

Salah has been in great form this season — netting 23 goals in 26 games across all competitions.

The forward also made the final three-man list for FIFA’s The Best Award, alongside Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Troost-Ekong admits the Liverpool man is in hot form at the moment, and he hopes the Super Eagles will keep him away from their goal.

“I hope he stays as far away from us and our goal as possible,” the Watford defender told BBC’s Football Focus.

“This season he’s obviously been on fire and we all know how good he is, but at the same time I’m very confident in our team,” he added.