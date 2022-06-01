By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ deputy captain, William Troost-Ekong believes they have learnt lessons from their 2-1 loss to the El-Tri of Mexico.

The Watford of England defender stated this ahead of their international engagements against Ecuador, Sierra Leone and Mauritius.

His words; “We were unhappy to have lost to Mexico because everyone worked very hard. The issues of long travel and little time to adapt to the new zone affected us all in the first half, but we created a raft of chances in the second half and were unlucky to have lost. Nevertheless, we have taken on board a lot of lessons from the game and they will be quite useful in subsequent matches,” Ekong told thenff.com in New Jersey.

Ekong, however, heaped plaudits on the four home –based professionals who were given opportunities in the second half, saying they were tireless and showed composure and confidence against the El Tri.

“Everyone has been great here with a good attitude and response at training. However, I must specially commend the teammates from the Nigeria Professional Football League who have shown poise, pace and power and also commitment; they have no doubt raised the NPFL’s profile with their attitude and performance.”

Defender Sani Faisal, midfielder Chiamaka Madu and forwards Victor Mbaoma and Ishaq Rafiu came into the fray in the second period.

