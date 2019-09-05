IN recognition of International Breweries Plc’s reputation for quality and excellence, two of its leading beer brands and national treasures, Trophy lager and Hero lager, have been awarded Gold Quality Awards in the Beers, Waters and Soft Drinks category by the Monde Selection, 2019 edition.

The Monde Selection is an international body that evaluates, tests and awards a large number of consumer products with its unique quality label. Monde Selection is one of the oldest quality institute in the world and aims to deliver the most impartial and independent evaluation.

According to the award organizers, every year, 70 international experts are selected to taste test products from all over the world. After which products that meet the quality standards set by Monde Selection are granted the Quality Award that certifies their quality. For the 2019 awards, 2,948 products, including Trophy and Hero, from 90 countries were featured.

“International Breweries is committed to providing our customers and consumers the highest standard of quality alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as spelt out in our food and safety policies. Clearly, this Monde Selection Gold Award is a testimony to the importance our business places on quality and the entire organization is indeed very proud of this feat,” Marketing Director, International Breweries, Ms. Tolulope Adedeji said.

Brewery Operations Director, International Breweries, Johan Gouws reiterated that adherence to unswerving quality assurance processes and uncompromising commitment to excellence has earned the brands commendable recognition.