It was all glitz and glamour as Africa’s football legend, Samuel Eto’o Fils officially launched the Castle Africa 5s in Lagos on Friday.

The high-octane event, which was hosted by Trophy Lager in partnership with Castle Lager, had various guests in attendance from the length and breadth of Africa.

The Castle Africa 5s,in men and women divisions, is the biggest amateur football competition in the continent, involving grassroots teams from various African countries where the global brewer, ABInBev operates.

Eto’o, a Castle Africa 5s ambassador in company of his wife, Georgette Eto’o, was joined at the launch by Super Eagles Assistant coach and Trophy 5-A-Side ambassador, Joseph Yobo and Alhassan, a Senegalese ex footballer.

Highlights of the event included the breathtaking and energetic performance by the Nigerian Football Supporters Club led by its President General, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo and a show stopping display by a group of acrobats and choreographers, who displayed the flags of the 16 participating countries in this year’s tournament.

At the event, football also met with entertainment, as prominent names in the entertainment circles; including Falz and Femi Adebayo, who are also Trophy Lager brand ambassadors were on hand to lend support for the launch.