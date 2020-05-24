Trophy Extra Special Stout, a new product from the stables of International Breweries, is set to discover and nurture talents that will grow the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Dubbed ‘Trophy Extra Special Band Battle’, the music competition, which will run online, in adherence to social distancing directives, will provide a platform for creative up and coming musicians to display their prowess and be gifted with cash prizes, including recognition and coaching by Afropop star, Tuface Idibia, who is also an ambassador of the brand.

According to the Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamishe Oyegbami, the idea of the show was borne out of the need to engage live band performers who are overlooked in almost all competitions in the country and also to provide a platform for them to thrive. “Trophy Stout, with its uncanny resolve to always celebrate extra special occasions and moments with its consumers, intends to use the Live Band Battle to discover hidden talents that will grow the entertainment industry, Oyegbami said.

He added: “The music competition will not only serve as motivation for local music talents, it will also provide them with a platform to perform before a wider audience than they are used to, and gain popularity while entertaining the numerous current and potential consumers of the new Trophy Stout brand. The winner of the competition will become ‘Trophy Extra Special Band’.”

To participate in the contest, Oyegbami said that interested bands of not more than five performers and solo singers from across the nation should do a rendition of any Tuface’s song and post it on either Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, using the hashtag #TrophyExtraSpecialBand.

“Tuface will watch the entries and select the top 10 bands, whose entries will be posted on Trophy Stout Instagram page, @trophystout for the audience to watch, grade and judge. The audience will prune down the 10 bands to five by voting. Tuface would then select the 6th band using a wild card, coach the bands, which will thereafter post another rendition of any Tuface’s song, and based on the votes of the online audience, the top-3 bands will be selected. The top-3 bands will now slug it out in an online battle where the winner will be determined, based on vocal prowess, ability to entertain the audience and ultimately, the number of votes garnered,” he concluded.