From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Idoma socio-cultural Organization known as OchetohaK'Idoma has rejected what it tagged as the imposition of Chief John Elaigwu Odogbo as the new Och'Idoma. The Organization, in a statement signed by its President, AVM. Toni Adokwu (Rtd), and made available to newsmen on Sunday while describing the selection process as a sham alleged that traditional rulers who formed the selection committee were threatened with sack if they failed to vote for government's preferred candidate. This is even as the Supervising Commissioner of Information and head of selection committee for the Ochi'Idoma, Chief Ekpe Ogbu has described OchetohaK'Idoma's allegation as unfounded. Ogbu, in a telephone chat with newsmen on Sunday, while positing that the organization was only trying to give the dog a bad name to hand it said Governor Samuel Ortom had no hand in the emergence of the new Och'Idoma. The OchetohaK'Idoma, in the statement, said it had earlier alleged fears that the selection of the new Och'Idoma may be compromised. "The Ochtoha K’Idoma on Wednesday, 29th December 2021 issued a public statement alleging fears that the selection of the new Och’Idoma scheduled for Thursday. 30th December 2021 may be compromised. We also deposed that a new traditional ruler would likely be imposed on the Idoma nation by some power that be, using the name of the Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Samuel Ortom. In the said public statement, we categorically affirmed that a number of traditional rulers who would be members of the Selection Committee, were invited to Makurdi on Tuesday, 28th December, 2021 ostensibly by the Governor and instructed to vote for a particular candidate or be sacked." The group further decried the perceived interference of some interested parties foreign to the Idoma nation and called on government to ensure a level playing ground for a fair and credible selection of the emerging Och’Idoma. They alleged that the foreign interference became glaring when the parties outside the Idoma nation came up clandestinely strong in support of the candidate said to have been selected. "Furthermore, the actions of government officials who superintended over the sham, as well as the visible fear infused into the traditional rulers over the threat of sack if they failed to comply with the alleged instruction from the Governor, affirm our doubts. The group alleged that as a responsible and major stakeholder in the growth and development of Idoma land, its apprehension about the process leading to the emergence of the new Och'Idoma were totally ignored by the Benue State Government. "The action is at variance with the earlier declaration of Governor Samuel Ortom who publicly pledged not to interfere in the selection of the new Och’Idoma. The silence and apparent rejection of our public statement were clear evidence of the Governor intention or acceptance to impose a new Och’Idoma on our people." "Accordingly, the OchetohaK’Idoma watched with disgust and disappointment, the bastardization process of selecting a new Och’Idoma for the Idoma nation. "In view of these glaring pieces of evidence, OchetohaK’Idoma hereby totally rejects the entire process and declares it as a charade of misguided persons with intent to impose themselves and their cronies on the Idoma people. "The disquiet within Otukpo and the avalanche of disbelief among the Idoma people against the imposition of a new Och’Idoma is a clear testament of our position to reject the so called selection process. "We therefore call on the Idoma people to collectively reject the result while we follow due process to resolve the anomaly. Meanwhile, Ochetoha K’Idoma entreats all Idoma sons and daughters to remain calm and law abiding," the group said. But reacting, the leader of the selection Committee, Chief Ekpe Ogbu said the submission of OchehatoK'Idoma in the said statement has no relevance with what happened at any point during the process leading to the selection of the new Och'Idoma. The Information Commissioner who noted that all the procedures as contained in the state Chieftaincy law of 2015 were duly followed and adhered to said it was not the first time that the Chieftaincy law would be used since it's enactment over six years ago. "Have they been able to substantiate their claims? What you have just said is as good as a trash? Who did the Governor say they should vote for? The person that was declared as the winner, was he the only one that scored votes in the election? "The process was done transparently. The law that was enacted in 2015 clearly stipulates the procedure and the procedure was followed strictly to the letter. And the procedure commenced from the accreditation which was exactly what we did. We accredited the king makers. Out of 31, 28 were physically present which means we got more than the required quorum for the exercise to commence. "I don't want to join issues with Ochetohak'Idoma but I'm giving you a clear picture of what really happened. Because as far as I'm concerned, their submission has no relevance with what happened. "The provision of the Chieftaincy law which was passed in 2015 which has been tested and used for previous selection processes, either for replacement or selection of substantive positions that were created via the coming into effect of the law. "It is not a law that is being experimented for the first time. Since 2015 the law has been used for either filling in vacant position or selection of substantive traditional rulers took place in most of the zones in the state, not only in Zone C alone. "And before the law was finally given effect to, there were stages which also includes public hearing. All that is required was strictly adhered to to justify the process of selecting a new Och'Idoma. Accreditation was done and nominations were also made." He explained further that all aspirants to the position made efforts to consult with the Governor stressing that it was not a crime to do so. "There were five of them that were aspiring for the position. And of course, consultations took place and if you're aspiring for a position, you will agree with me that whoever is interested in taking leadership at that level must find time to consult with the Governor. You must. "Virtually all the aspirants must have made efforts to consult with critical stakeholders. They must have also made effort to also consult with the number one citizen of the state. And of course, as one who operates an open door policy, are we insinuating that he should have shut his doors against all forms of consultations? "Is there any of the aspirants in your own thinking that would not meet with the Governor? And is it a crime for him to grant audience to any of the contestants? Certainly, even if that takes place, should that be a crime for somebody to wake up and say he has influenced the selection in any way? "I am saying that this stories they are putting forward are stories that as far as I'm concerned, do not really make up at all," Ogbu submitted.