From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Chairman of United Commercial Keke Napep and Motorcycle Riders Association (UCKEMORAN), Anambra State chapter, Chief Arunsi Igbani has vowed that his association would not spare touts that disobeyed Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s order on revenue collection.

Chief Arunsi said at the weekend when he led his men from Onitsha to Nnewi for a peaceful protest that since Governor Soludo had stopped all touts from collecting revenue, no one should flout the order.

He issued a warning to those who he said were still collecting money from Keke riders and commercial motorcyclists in Anambra to desist from doing so or face the wrath of the association.

He reported that some of the touts (agboros) had recently prepared for war against his association with dangerous weapons to confront his members.

Chief Igbani called on Governor Soludo to assist his association to bring what he described as absolute sanity in the system.

One of the officials of the association in charge of Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala, Pastor Chukwuemeka Akunne, noted that it was painful that the touts were still operating in the area without minding Governor Soludo’s order.

