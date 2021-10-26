By Brown Chimezie

Traders in the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Lagos-Badagry Express way, have demonstrated against the purported setting up of a parallel caretaker committees for conducting election into the executive of the association.

Recall that Lagos State government had given the caretaker committee in the market under the leadership of Sir Sunny Igboanuzue between 60 to 90 days to conduct election.

The 90 days would expire by November 6, 2021.

However, the leadership of the market has obtained a court order to restrain the new caretaker committee which was allegedly constituted by the Attorney General of Lagos State from conducting any election in the market.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The traders bore placards with inscriptions like,“Joe Igbokwe stop deceiving Lagos State government; ASPMDA is peaceful; Lagos State government should respect court order; Attorney General of Lagos State should not politicize ASPMDA; We don’t want crisis in ASPMDA; Minister of Trade and Investment come to our rescue”

Speaking while addressing the media during the demonstration, one of the ASPMDA presidential candidates, Chief Chukwunoso Okafor of ASPMDA Divine Mandate (ADM) queried the reason for setting up the parallel caretaker committee since the one that is headed by Sir Sunny Igboanuzue has already complied to the directive of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, by setting up an electoral committee.

According to him, the electoral committee that was set up by the Igboanuzue caretaker committee has published guidelines for the conduct of the election and the candidates are already campaigning.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .