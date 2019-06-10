Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Despite the truce brokered by the Presidency on the current feud between the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi and the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi, Umar Ganduje, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has vowed to proceed with the investigation of the monarch

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, the Chairman of the Commission, Muhiyi, Magaji Rimingado, affirmed that ”the investigation is ongoing and the commission would do everything legally possible to deliver on its mandate with respect to the case.”

He stressed that the commission is an independent body created by law and could not be dictated to from the outside.

According to him, Section (18) 4 of the Kano State Public Complaints And Anti- Corruption Law 2008 (as amended), empowers the commission “not to be subjected to the direction and control of any authority in the exercise of its powers under the law.”

He recalled that the commission’s investigation of Kano Emirate Council was at the instance of the state government, adding that it had to commence its work following a series of complaints by the citizens of the state.

Rimingado maintained that their preliminary investigation was only for the government to act administratively so that the commission could continue to exercise its responsibilities, without interferences.

Rimingado said their “preliminary report is just a tip of the iceberg of the commission’s findings.”

He recalled that “the commission received a petition filed by Concerned Friends of Kano Emirate dated 28th March, 2017, on allegations of financial misappropriation against Kano Emirate Council.

“The petitioners raised some allegations bordering on spending of funds belonging to Kano Emirate Council without appropriation and regards to due process,” he stated.

“During the period, the commission used its powers under Section 8,9,15 of the Kano State Public Complaints ad Anti – Corruption Commission Law 2008 and launched an investigation which culminated into the issuance of preliminary investigation report forwarded to the government on 31st may 2019.”