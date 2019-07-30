Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A new dawn has begun in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as the embattled Ibadan traditional rulers have returned to the palace of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, for reconciliation.

The reconciliation came yesterday as three among the eight Ibadan traditional chiefs, who were elevated to beaded-crown wearing monarchs, held a reconciliatory meeting with Olubadan in his palace at Popoyemoja, Ibadan.

The eight chiefs elevated to kings are members of the Olubadan-in-Council, which comprises 11 ‘High Chiefs’ from two ruling lines that produce occupiers of Olubadan stool on rotational basis. But Olubadan has refused to recognise the new kings with their new status since they were crowned on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Mapo Hall, Ibadan.

Daily Sun gathered that the last time the Olubadan and his chiefs sat together for a meeting was in May 2017.

But Oba Adetunji received his chiefs with open arms amid drums and fanfare.

Otun Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, who is the next in rank to Olubadan, led one other crowned monarch, Oba Hamidu Ajibade, who is the Ekarun Olubadan, to the palace for the meeting.