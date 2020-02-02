John Adams In Minna

NO fewer than four persons have lost their lives after a container ladden truck lost control and ran into a shallow river along the ever-busy Minna-Suleja highway.

The incident which occurred about 4:30 pm yesterday, Saturday was said to have occurred after the truck sufferred brake failure , lost control and fell into the river.

Before crashing into the shallow river, the truck was said to have hit some motorcycles carrying a passenger but the two, however, survived the incident with injuries.

The incident which occurred about 20 kilometres from Suleja left the driver of the truck and three persons believed to be his assistants dead on the spot.

This latest incident brings to three, the number of accidents on the road in the last four days with no fewer than 10 people killed.

Our correspondent who arrived at the scene of the accident 30 minutes after it had occurred saw officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) making frantic efforts to evacuate the lifeless bodies of the truck driver and his three passengers.

The injured motorcycle rider and the passengers who sustained serious injuries were rushed to a medical facility at the Gawu Babangida in Gurara Local Government Area of the State.