Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Two teenagers have been killed after a heavily loaded truck crashed into an Adaidaita Sahu tricycle at Gaida along Sabon Titin Panshekara in the metropolitan area of Kano State.

Daily Sun gathered that the driver of the tricycle and three other passengers, who were being conveyed survived the crash but sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was further gathered that they were rushed to the hospital after people at the scene of the incident helped to bring them out of the crash.

Aminu Abdullahi, who was driving the tricycle, told reporters that the truck crashed into his tricycle as he tried to dodge a car that was parked by the edge of the road.

“I was pushed over by the trailer and before I realized what had happened I saw blood flowing from my legs,” he stated in pains.

A witness, Sharif Jikan Nana, explained that the truck which crashed into the tricycle was heavily loaded with animal skins, adding that it also pushed the parked car into a nearby shop.

“The Adaidaita Sahu driver and passengers spent almost 40 minutes under the trailer before they could be pulled out.” he added.

Kabiru Ibrahim Daura, who is the spokesman, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Command, further confirmed the death of the two teenagers, a boy and girl, adding that they had been taken the injured to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for medical attention.