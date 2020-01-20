Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A truck rammed into a commercial bus and killed 12 passengers and bus driver at Abuduka on Ogbomoso-Ilorin Expressway, yesterday.

The accident was said to have occurred around 10am at Abuduka Area, Surulere North Local Council Development Area of Oyo State.

A witnesses said the truck lost its brake while climbing a hill and rolled back before getting to the summit of the hill.

The commercial bus with registration number ABJ 14XN and the truck were headed towards Ilorin before the tragedy.

Eyewitnesses said all the passengers in the commercial died.

But Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Oyo State, Mrs. Uche Chukwurah, confirmed that six of the passengers lost their lives on the spot while seven others were critically injured.

She said the injured had been taken to the hospital, while the remains have been taken to mortuary, adding that he could not confirm whether the death toll has increased as at Sunday evening.

She said updates would be made public today when officers of the corps get back to the hospital, where the injured passengers were receiving medical attention.