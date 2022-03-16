By Christopher Oji and Brown Chimezie

There was pandemonium at the Lekki -Epe Expressway by Eleganza, Lagos, yesterday, over an accident involving a motorcycle and a tipper truck. The truck crushed a commercial motorcycle rider (Okada operator) and his passenger to death.

Another vehicle was said to have hit the Okada rider, while a tipper ran over the motorcycle and its occupants; the rider and a passenger.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The okada rider was said to have violated traffic laws by plying one way when the accident occurred.

It was gathered that other okada riders who did not care whether their colleague was wrong or right took to the streets and started attacking motorists and ended up setting the truck ablaze.

As at the time of filing this report, a combined team of policemen from Ajah, Rapid Response Squad and the Lagos State Task Force were on ground maintaining peace and order.

Meanwhile, an attempt by men of Lagos state task force to enforce free flow of traffic along the Iyana Iba-Igando-Iyana Ipaja Expressway turned fatal as two people were allegedly shot dead by men of Nigeria Police Force attached to the task force team.

The situation forced commercial bus operators to withdraw their vehicles from the route yesterday, leaving many commuters stranded at the various bus stops as a result of the fracas.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

An eyewitness, Nnanke Agada, told Daily Sun that trouble began when men of the task force tried to impound a commercial bus and the driver resisted them, leading to a scuffle between the driver and the policemen. Amidst the confusion, a policeman was said to have pulled the trigger killing the driver and a passenger in the bus.

Other drivers told Daily Sun that men of the task force shot at their tires and arrested most of their members for no reasons.

Agada called on the Lagos State governor to come to their aid by checking the excesses of men of the task force. He said considering the damages the state suffered in the hands of hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests, the governor should act fast before it is too late.